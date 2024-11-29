After missing the first Test against in Perth due to the birth of his second child, India skipper Rohit Sharma is now available for the second match in Adelaide, which starts from December 6. Before playing the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, India are set to take part in a two-day warm-up fixture against Prime Ministers XI at Manuka Oval, Canberra from November 30.

Notably, Rahul opened the India innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Perth Test in absence of Rohit. They put on a 201-run for the opening wicket in the second innings of the Perth, which was India's highest partnership for the first wicket in Australia.

With Rohit back from his paternity break, it will be now interesting to see where Rahul bats in the Adelaide Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who played a key role in India's last two series win in Australia, feels that the Rohit Sharma-led side should keep Rahul in the top three.

"I think, for some reason if we can carry on with the same batting order, like KL and Yashasvi to open, Rohit could come in at three, and Shubman could come in at five," Pujara told ESPNcricinfo.

"If Rohit wants to open, KL should bat at No. 3. Nothing later than that. I think he has to bat at the top of the order, because it suits his game really well. I hope we don't tinker around with that," he added.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, who had missed the first Test in Perth due to a thumb injury, seems to have recovered. He batted at the nets ahead of India’s two-day pink-ball tour game against Australia’s Prime Minister XI.

According to Pujara, Gill should bat at No. 5 as his skills at the position could be ideal for both him and the team.

"Ideally No. 5. Because it allows him (Gill) to come in at a time, even if we lose two wickets early, he is someone who can negotiate the new ball," Pujara said.

"But if he walks in after, say, 25 or 30 overs, he can play his shots. He can play his natural game. And in case we lose the first three wickets early, Gill walks in and saves Rishabh Pant for the old ball. [Pant] doesn't have to face the new ball. I wouldn't want him to walk in to bat when the ball is hard and new," he added.

India are currently leading the five-match series 1-0 after thrashing Australia by 295 runs in the first Test in Perth.