topStoriesenglish2610728
NewsCricket
IND VS AUS

Who Will Be Team India's X-Factor In WTC Final Vs Australia? Ricky Ponting Answers

Ponting expressed his surprise at Suryakumar Yadav's omission but acknowledged that India still possesses a player of Rishabh Pant's caliber, whom he considers an 'X-factor' in the team.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 02:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Who Will Be Team India's X-Factor In WTC Final Vs Australia? Ricky Ponting Answers

After the thrilling conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, cricket fans' attention will soon shift to the longer format of the game. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team will regroup and head to London for the final of the ICC World Test Championship, which will begin on June 7 at the Oval. This much-anticipated face-off will see India, the runners-up in the previous edition, take on the mighty Australia on English soil. With just a couple of weeks remaining until the contest, discussions around team combinations, strengths, and weaknesses have already begun. The conversation sparked off when Ricky Ponting, the former Australian captain who is currently coaching the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, expressed his surprise at Suryakumar Yadav's exclusion from the Indian squad.

The Indian team has been grappling with several injury concerns for quite some time. Players like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah have been sidelined, and the team management has been striving to find suitable replacements. Earlier this year, Suryakumar was given an opportunity as Iyer's replacement in the Nagpur Test against Australia, but he failed to solidify his place in the squad for the WTC final. Nevertheless, he was later named among the reserves, along with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar.

Also Read: 'When Team Is Going Through Bad Season...', Axar Patel's Bold Stance On Delhi Capitals Captaincy

Ponting expressed his surprise at Suryakumar Yadav's omission but acknowledged that India still possesses a player of Rishabh Pant's caliber, whom he considers an 'X-factor' in the team.

“But there is another X-factor that has just been added in Ishan Kishan. If you look at the way he plays, he is probably the most like Rishabh Pant with his potential to keep and bat in the middle order. If they do play those guys they should be given the right to play an aggressive brand of cricket,” he explained.

Ishan Kishan has been included in the squad as a replacement for KL Rahul, who sustained a thigh injury during the ongoing IPL 2023 earlier this month. Ishan will serve as a backup wicketkeeper behind KS Bharat but is yet to make his Test debut.

“With the injury issues India have got, they can go with few different ways, especially in batting. Before Rahul’s injury I had him in the eleven, now that he is not there, they need to pick Ishan or K S Bharat," said the three-time ODI World Cup winner,” Ponting added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818