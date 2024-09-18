Advertisement
IND VS BAN FIRST TEST

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Here’s Look At The Pitch Report Of Chennai’s M. A. Chidambaram Stadium

The Chennai pitch has been prepared with the help of red soil which usually offers decent bounce for the fast bowlers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 04:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Indian team is set to take part in the home Test series against Bangladesh, starting on September 19 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India will be returning to cricket action after over a month-long break.

Bangladesh on the other hand will enter the field on the back of a brilliant series win against Pakistan and they will be looking to continue their momentum against the India team too. The first Test of the two-match series will be held in Chennai and talking about the pitch, it is likely to create a lot of impact with the way the match tilts.

IND vs BAN First Test M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Stadium Pitch Report

The Chennai pitch has been prepared with the help of red soil which usually offers decent bounce for the fast bowlers. The M. A. Chidambaram Stadium pitch has always been known for helping the spinners but then since the red soil has been used, it will assist the pace bowlers also.

Earlier, while taking part in the press conference, India head coach Gautam Gambhir said, "When India goes to South Africa and a Test ends in two days, with fast bowlers getting ample help, nobody talks about it. The debate over pitches has to end. If Tests in India finish quickly, the opposition must learn to play spin better."

Gambhir also spoke about the opposition and stated they will look to execute their plans and strategies against the Bangla Tigers.

"We respect Bangladesh's strength but will not base our tactics solely on them. We are focused on playing our game and executing our strategies. They have experienced players like Shakib, Mushfiqur, and Mehidy, but we aim to be prepared and competitive from the very first ball”, India's head coach said.

