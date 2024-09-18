Advertisement
IND VS BAN FIRST TEST

IND vs BAN 1st Test 2024: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In MA Chidambaram Stadium? Check Details

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 04:49 PM IST

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 04:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IND vs BAN 1st Test Weather Report

The Indian team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma is all set to take part in the 1st Test against Bangladesh, starting from September 19 at the  MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Team India is currently standing at the top of the ICC WTC points table.

Bangladesh on the other hand, is coming from a historic Test series win against Pakistan under the captaincy of Najmal Shanto. The Bangla Tigers have added all the crucial players in their squad for the Test series against India as they are looking to continue their winning momentum.

IND vs BAN First Test Weather Report

India will be locking horns with Bangladesh in the first Test in Chennai. The weather in Chennai on Thursday will be close to 35° Celcius during the day and 28° Celcius at night. The sky will be likely to be clear during the day but it can be cloudy at night. There will be a 16% chance of rain during the day and 7% at night. 

Fans can expect to watch the first Test without the fear of rain in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Talking about the pitch, it has been prepared using red soil which usually offers decent bounce for the fast bowlers. The M. A. Chidambaram Stadium pitch has always been known for helping the spinners but then since the red soil has been used, it will assist the pace bowlers also.

India’s squad for the first Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh Squad for 1st Test vs India: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Nahid Rana, Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam.

