IND vs BAN 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India vs Bangladesh Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

IND vs BAN 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav and his team will look to wrap up the series when they face Bangladesh in the second T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on Wednesday. The Men in Blue secured a convincing 7-wicket win in the first T20I, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Riding on their dominant performance, India is aiming for another clinical display to seal the series.

In the series opener in Gwalior, India made two debutant inclusions, handing caps to fast bowler Mayank Yadav and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. Both youngsters had promising starts to their careers. Mayank Yadav delivered a maiden over in his debut spell and picked up a crucial wicket, showing composure and discipline with the ball. Nitish Reddy also contributed with a handy 16 and bowled two tidy overs, demonstrating his potential as an all-rounder for the future.

One of the biggest highlights of the first T20I was the impressive return of Varun Chakaravarthy to the international stage after nearly three years. Despite conceding 16 runs in his first over, Chakaravarthy showed resilience and came back strong to claim three wickets. His spin played a crucial role in restricting Bangladesh, marking his return as a pivotal moment in India’s triumph.

India will likely persist with their winning combination, giving another opportunity to debutants Mayank Yadav and Nitish Reddy to prove their mettle on a bigger stage. With the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, and the returning Varun Chakaravarthy in fine form, the home side is poised to build on their lead.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be desperate to bounce back and keep the series alive. Their experienced players will need to step up if they hope to counter India's confidence and dominance. If the visitors can fix their batting woes, they might still have a chance to level the series.

IND vs BAN 2nd T20: Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will take place on Wednesday, 9th October.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match timings?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will begin at 7:00 PM IST, Wednesday 9th October.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match on TV in India?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 Network.

How to watch live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be available on JioCinema.

IND vs BAN Second T20: Full Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali Anik (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.