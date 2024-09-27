Bangladesh Fan ‘Tiger Robi’ Allegedly Beaten By Kanpur Crowd During IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Rushed to Hospital; Video Goes Viral - Watch

The India-Bangladesh Test series took a dark turn on Friday, when Bangladesh's super fan, 'Tiger Robi', was allegedly attacked by local fans at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. What started as a spirited display of passion for cricket soon spiraled into chaos, as Robi claimed he was physically assaulted by spectators. The incident cast a shadow over the ongoing India-Bangladesh second Test match, drawing the attention of fans, media, and authorities alike.

The Incident: Passion Turns to Controversy

The stadium was buzzing with excitement on Day 1 of the Test, as Bangladesh tried to mount a challenge against the strong Indian bowling attack. Amidst the sea of Indian supporters, Tiger Robi, clad in the colors of Bangladesh, proudly waved his nation’s flag from the C Block balcony, chanting slogans to cheer his team. His enthusiasm, however, allegedly led to a confrontation with local spectators during the first session of play.

According to Robi, the situation escalated during lunch, when he was attacked by a group of Indian fans. “They hit me on my back and lower abdomen. I could not breathe,” Robi stated before being rushed to a nearby hospital by security personnel for treatment.

Conflicting Reports: Police Denial vs. Robi’s Allegations

While Robi’s allegations are serious, police officials at the venue offered a different account of the events. “One of our officers found him gasping for breath near the C block entrance, and he was struggling to speak. It seems like a case of dehydration, but we will wait for the doctors’ advice,” a police source told reporters. The authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to verify Robi’s claims, and investigations are ongoing.

The clash between fans has sparked widespread discussion online, with videos and photos of the incident circulating on social media. Many Bangladeshi fans expressed their outrage, while Indian fans, on the other hand, have questioned the legitimacy of Robi's claims, given the police’s initial report pointing to dehydration.

Test Match Overview: India Dominates Early

While the altercation grabbed headlines, the on-field action was equally intense. India, having won the toss, elected to bowl first under overcast skies. The conditions were ideal for the seamers, and Indian pacer Akash Deep made an immediate impact, dismissing both Bangladeshi openers, Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam, within the first session.

Hasan struggled to get going, playing 23 dot balls before edging one to Yashasvi Jaiswal at slip, leaving Bangladesh in trouble. Shadman Islam, who had shown glimpses of resistance with a composed 24, was soon trapped LBW by Deep, despite a hopeful review. At lunch, Bangladesh stood at 74 for two, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto playing a crucial role in steadying the innings alongside Mominul Haque.

Bangladesh’s Fightback: Shanto Leads the Way

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh’s captain, led from the front with a gritty display. Displaying patience and technique, Shanto (28*) managed to fend off a barrage of deliveries from India’s pace trio – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Deep – who were extracting both swing and bounce from the pitch. Shanto’s reverse sweep off Ravichandran Ashwin stood out as a testament to his positive intent.

Mominul Haque, though subdued in his approach, provided solid support at the other end, ensuring that Bangladesh didn’t collapse entirely. At the time of writing, Bangladesh had managed to stabilize but had a long way to go if they were to post a competitive first-innings total.

Fan Culture: Passion Boils Over

Fan culture has always been a significant part of cricket, especially in the subcontinent, where emotions run high. However, instances like the one involving Tiger Robi highlight the darker side of this passion. While most spectators come to enjoy the game and support their teams, the rivalry between nations sometimes spills over into ugly confrontations.

Tiger Robi is a well-known figure among Bangladeshi cricket fans, frequently traveling with the team and leading chants from the stands. His dedication and enthusiasm for Bangladesh cricket have earned him admiration and respect, but this incident serves as a reminder of the fine line between fan passion and conflict.