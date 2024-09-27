IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 1 Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 2nd Test Day 1 In Kanpur On TV, Mobile Apps And Online

As the cricketing world turns its attention to the historic Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, the second Test between India and Bangladesh promises to be a gripping encounter. The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, is looking to secure a clean sweep in the series, while Bangladesh hopes to redeem themselves after a heavy loss in the first Test. Cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the match on September 27, and for those unable to attend in person, here's everything you need to know about how to catch the action live.

When and Where to Watch the IND vs BAN 2nd Test?

The second Test match between India and Bangladesh will take place from September 27 to October 1 at the Green Park Stadium, one of the most iconic venues in Indian cricket. The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST daily, with live coverage available across various platforms.

Fans can watch the live telecast of the match on Sports18, ensuring high-quality visuals and in-depth analysis of the game. For those on the go, live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app, offering cricket enthusiasts the convenience of watching the match on mobile devices, laptops, or smart TVs.

India Eye Series Sweep After Dominating First Test

India enters the second Test with supreme confidence following a resounding 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test. The Indian bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, wreaked havoc on the Bangladeshi batting line-up, leaving them reeling and unable to mount a serious challenge. Rohit Sharma's astute captaincy and Virat Kohli's batting prowess were instrumental in India’s victory, and they will look to continue their form in Kanpur.

The standout performers from the first Test included Bumrah, who rattled the visitors with his pace, and Jadeja, whose all-round capabilities turned the game in India’s favor. On the batting front, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul impressed with crucial innings that anchored India’s charge to a massive total.

Bangladesh's Struggle and Hopes for Redemption

Bangladesh came into the series with high expectations, especially after an impressive Test series win against Pakistan. However, they appeared to be out of sorts in the first Test, particularly in the batting department, where they faltered against India’s lethal bowling attack. Najmul Hossain Shanto, the Bangladesh captain, will need to rally his troops and put up a better fight in the second Test.

The team’s key player, Shakib Al Hasan, will be crucial in both the batting and bowling departments. His experience and ability to perform under pressure could play a significant role in turning the tide for Bangladesh. Alongside Shakib, players like Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim will have to step up if Bangladesh is to challenge India and avoid a series whitewash.

Key Battles to Watch in the 2nd Test

Ravichandran Ashwin vs Shakib Al Hasan: This battle of two of the finest all-rounders will be one to watch. Ashwin’s tactical prowess and ability to exploit conditions will test Shakib’s resilience with the bat.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Najmul Hossain Shanto: Bumrah’s fiery spells will once again be a challenge for Shanto, who struggled to lead from the front in the first Test.

Shubman Gill vs Mehidy Hasan Miraz: Gill’s form at the top of the order has been remarkable, but he will need to counter Mehidy’s crafty off-spin, especially on a Kanpur pitch known to assist spinners.

What’s at Stake for Both Teams?

For India, the goal is clear—secure a series win and continue building momentum heading into future international assignments. A series whitewash will further cement India’s position as a dominant force in Test cricket under Rohit Sharma’s leadership. This match will also be a proving ground for some of India’s younger talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep, who will be eager to make their mark.

For Bangladesh, the stakes are higher. A loss here would not only result in a series defeat but also raise questions about their preparedness for top-level competition. A stronger showing in the second Test, even if it doesn’t result in a win, could help salvage pride and offer positive takeaways for the future.

Squads and Potential Line-ups

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (WK), Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Nahid Rana, Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam.