The third day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Mirpur was a nightmare for Virat Kohli on the field. He missed a few opportunities in the slips, allowing Litton Das to add significant runs to his and Bangladesh's total. When it was his turn to bat, he was out cheaply by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in a tricky scenario where India desperately needed a counterpunch from their best batter on a pitch that had a lot of turn for the spinners with the new ball.

In the final delivery of the 20th over of India's second innings, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was in excellent form after recently dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill, got one to grip and turn from the rough. Kohli committed to the front foot without taking the drift and turn into account, as he frequently does while hitting the off-spinner on a turning pitch. The inside edge of his bat was struck by the ball as it spun.

Having a superb sense of anticipation, Mominul Haque, who was positioned at the forward short leg, dove forward to capture a low catch. Mominul had lost KL Rahul's catch in the first over of Shakib Al Hasan's bowling, thus this was sort of his atonement. But once the catch was taken, the real drama began. With India now four down for 37 in their 145-run chase and Kohli's wicket a significant one in the context of the game, the Bangladesh players began a frantic celebration, which was understandable. The way the Bangladeshi players celebrated did not make Kohli happy in the least. He maintained his position for a while before turning to face the cheering Bangladesh fielders and mouthing a few expletives.

Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of Bangladesh, observed that and turned to look at Kohli. The former India captain then ran at Shakib while lashing out at several of his teammates. Shakib and he exchanged a few words before the umpires got involved. The seasoned right-hander eventually returned to the dugout after 1 off 22 balls.

Although it was unclear to whom Kohli was pointing, the legendary batsman appeared incredibly unimpressed. As soon as Kohli's wicket fell, replays showed Miraz, Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim, and a few other Bangladesh cricketers yelling. After a hectic day of Test cricket, 14 wickets fell, half of them in the last session alone, leaving India on a precarious 45/4 at stumps. At the time of stumps, nightwatchman Jaydev Unadkat was at the other end of the field with Axar Patel, who had been moved up to number four, batting on 26. Prior to being all out in the last session, Bangladesh scored 231 in their second innings, partly thanks to Litton Das' brilliant 73.