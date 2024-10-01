Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2800816https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ind-vs-ban-2nd-test-list-of-records-broken-by-team-india-in-historic-day-4-2800816.html
NewsCricket
IND VS BAN 2ND TEST

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: List Of Records Broken By Team India In Historic Day 4

Bangladesh was eventually bowled out for 233 runs, trailing by 285 runs. However, the day firmly belonged to India as they declared at 285 for 8, marking a dominant position going into the final day of the Test match.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 09:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: List Of Records Broken By Team India In Historic Day 4

The cricketing world was treated to an exhilarating display of batting prowess as India faced Bangladesh in the second Test match at Kanpur. On Day 4 of the match, the Indian cricket team not only secured a commanding position but also shattered multiple records, leaving fans and analysts in awe. From the fastest team fifty to the quickest 200 in Test history, India’s batting was nothing short of spectacular, showcasing a fearless brand of cricket reminiscent of the ‘BazBall’ era.

Also Read: MI's Probable Retention List Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians To Let Go Rohit Sharma; Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah & Surykumar Yadav Likely To Be Retained

A Historic Batting Display

India's innings began with explosive intent. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma set the tone from the very first ball. Jaiswal's blistering knock of 72 runs off just 51 balls included an astonishing 12 fours and 2 sixes. His aggressive approach was complemented perfectly by Rohit Sharma, who added 68 runs from 43 deliveries, featuring 7 fours and 2 sixes. Together, they formed a formidable opening partnership, accumulating runs at a breathtaking pace.

Record-Breaking Moments

The records began to tumble as India continued their onslaught against the Bangladesh bowlers. The opening pair made history by breaking the world record for the fastest team fifty in Test cricket, achieving the milestone in a mere 18 balls. This record was previously held by England, who reached their fifty in 26 balls against the West Indies earlier this year. The Indian openers' audacity was evident as Jaiswal struck three consecutive boundaries off Hasan Mahmud in the first over, setting a tone that would carry throughout the innings.

But the onslaught didn't stop there. The 55-run partnership between Jaiswal and Rohit also became the new world record for the highest scoring rate in a Test partnership of at least 50 runs, with a staggering run rate of 14.34 runs per over. This shattered the previous record held by England's Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes, who managed 87 runs in 44 balls at a rate of 11.86 runs per over.

India's batting display was relentless, and they also set a new record for the fastest team 100, reaching the milestone in just 10.2 overs, eclipsing their previous record of 12.2 overs against the West Indies last year. As if that weren’t enough, they reached the fastest 200 in Test cricket history, completing this remarkable feat in just 24.2 overs, surpassing the previous record held by Australia, who had accomplished the same in 29.1 overs against Pakistan in 2017.

Bangladesh’s Resilience

While India was busy rewriting the record books, Bangladesh fought valiantly. Mominul Haque's unbeaten century (107*) was a silver lining in an otherwise challenging innings for the visitors. His resilience against the Indian bowling attack was commendable and highlighted his ability to anchor the innings amidst the chaos.

Bangladesh was eventually bowled out for 233 runs, trailing by 285 runs. However, the day firmly belonged to India as they declared at 285 for 8, marking a dominant position going into the final day of the Test match.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
DNA Video
DNA: Mob Blocks Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation near Shahi Eidgah park
DNA Video
DNA: Criminals Fear UP Police’s Growing Encounter Trend
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
DNA Video
DNA: Is Ajmer Sharif a Shiva Temple? Hindu Sena Files Petition
DNA Video
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
NEWS ON ONE CLICK