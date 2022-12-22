'Unbelievable', Angry Sunil Gavaskar slams KL Rahul and Rahul Dravid's decision to drop Kuldeep Yadav in 2nd Test vs BAN

As soon as KL Rahul, the Indian captain for the 2nd Test vs Bangladesh, announced India's playing XI, Indian cricket team fans were left shell shocked. Reason? The Player of the Match in 1st Test, Kuldeep Yadav, had been dropped. Why? Because the management felt that they needed to play 3 seamers on the Dhaka track. Hence, someone who picked eight wickets in the first Test, including a five-wicket haul. Rahul as well as coach Rahul Dravid were at the receiving end of the anger of the fans, who felt Kuldeep was yet again unlucky to be not among the 'close friends' of the captain.

Indian batting great and legend Sunil Gavaskar said that dropping Kuldeep was unbelievable. He said that he wanted to use a stronger word that 'unbelievable' but would stick to it for the time being.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Jaydev Unadkat makes COMEBACK after 12 years, social media aghast as Kuldeep Yadav is DROPPED after five-wicket haul

"Dropping a Man of the Match, that is unbelievable. That's the only word I can use and it's a gentle word. I would like to use quite stronger words, but it's unbelievable that you left out a 'man of the match', who got eight out of the 20 wickets," Gavaskar said while commentating on Sony Sports Network, the broadcasters of the series.

Innings Break!



Four wickets apiece for @y_umesh & @ashwinravi99 and two wickets for @JUnadkat as Bangladesh are bowled out for 227 in the first innings.



Scorecard - https://t.co/XZOGpedaAL #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/ed2GOu09YQ December 22, 2022

"You have got two other spinners (Axar Patel and R. Ashwin). So surely, one of the other spinners could have been dropped. But this guy, who took eight wickets should have played today with due respect to what the pitch looks like," Gavaskar said, countering skipper KL Rahul's argument that the 22-yard strip looked "confusing".

Jaydev Unadkat was picked in place of Kuldeep. He picked up 2 wickets as India bolwed out Bangladesh for 227 in the first innings after Tigers won the toss and opted to bat first. Unadkat was playing his 2nd Test after a gap of 12 years.