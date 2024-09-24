IND vs BAN 2nd Test Weather Report From Kanpur: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In IND vs BAN 2nd Test?

As excitement builds for the much-anticipated second Test between India and Bangladesh, set to unfold at the iconic Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from September 27, weather concerns loom large. The series is currently tilted in India’s favour, with the hosts leading 1-0 following a decisive 280-run victory in the first Test. However, the forecast suggests that rain might significantly disrupt the proceedings, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Also Read: From Rishabh Pant To R Ashwin: Current Indian Batsmen With More Test Centuries Than MS Dhoni - In Pics

In the world of cricket, Test centuries are a testament to a player's skill, determination, and resilience. Among Indian cricketers, several have surpassed the legendary MS Dhoni in this prestigious category. With a blend of technique, power, and mental fortitude, these players have made significant contributions to India's success on the global stage. In this listicle, we explore the current Indian cricketers who have achieved more Test centuries than Dhoni, highlighting their remarkable records and the impact they’ve had on the game.

A Crucial Showdown for Both Teams

Team India, captained by Rohit Sharma, heads into this Test with their eyes set firmly on a series clean sweep. The hosts have historically dominated their rivals, boasting a perfect Test record against Bangladesh with 12 wins and only two draws. On the other hand, Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, finds themselves in a must-win situation; any result other than victory will see them leave the series empty-handed. A draw would only level the series at 1-1, leaving both teams with a lot to prove.

Kanpur Weather Forecast: Rain Threats Loom

The weather forecast for the first few days of the match paints a rather gloomy picture. There is a staggering 92% chance of rain on Day 1, September 27, with thunderstorms predicted throughout the day. The scenario doesn't improve significantly for Day 2, with a 49% chance of precipitation. As the Test progresses, the likelihood of rain persists: 65% on Day 3 and 56% on Day 4, before tapering off to a mere 5% on the final day.

Such unfavorable weather conditions raise concerns about the possibility of an outright washout. If the rain proves relentless, it could hinder both teams' ambitions, potentially forcing the match to be called off and leaving India victorious in the series by default.

Standout Performers to Watch

Despite the looming rain, the spotlight will undoubtedly be on India’s standout performers as they look to secure their dominance. In the first Test, Ravichandran Ashwin was a revelation, contributing with both bat and ball—a century and a six-wicket haul that played a crucial role in India’s victory. With the pitch in Kanpur likely to assist spinners, Ashwin will be a pivotal figure once again.

Alongside him, the experienced duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be crucial for building strong partnerships. Kohli, who has had a resurgence in form, is expected to carry the batting load, while Sharma’s captaincy will be vital in navigating through challenging conditions.

For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan remains their key player, with his all-round capabilities being essential if they hope to clinch victory. The visitors will be looking for solid contributions from their batting lineup, especially in challenging conditions where runs may be hard to come by.

Insights and Implications for the Series

The impending weather challenges highlight the unpredictable nature of Test cricket, where external conditions can heavily influence the outcome of a match. Both teams will need to adapt quickly, making strategic decisions based on the match situation and weather reports.

India currently leads the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a points percentage of 71.67, and a victory in this Test could bolster their position significantly. Conversely, a defeat or draw could have severe implications for Bangladesh, further complicating their quest for redemption.