IND vs BAN 2nd Test Weather Update From Kanpur Today; Wet Out Field Delays Start Of Play

As cricket fans gear up for the highly anticipated second Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, ominous clouds loom large over the venue. Following a commanding 280-run victory in the series opener, India aims to replicate that performance. However, the weather forecast suggests a challenging start, with significant rain interruptions expected on Day 1.

Rain Forecast: A Spoiler for the Opening Day



The weather update for Kanpur reveals a daunting prospect for cricket enthusiasts hoping for a full day's play. Accuweather predicts a staggering 96% chance of precipitation, with thunderstorms likely throughout the day. With overcast conditions prevailing, cricket fans are left wondering if they’ll see any action on the field. Hourly updates indicate a grim situation, with rain probabilities peaking at 74% around 4 PM. This likelihood of heavy rain makes it difficult for the ground staff to prepare adequately, as they scramble to ensure the pitch is ready for play. At 9:30 AM, the scheduled time for the toss, the chances of a timely start seem bleak, raising the question: Will the much-anticipated match begin on schedule, or will it be washed out?



Team Selection Under the Spotlight



India's team selection for the second Test comes under scrutiny, particularly given the weather's unpredictable nature. After fielding a pace-heavy lineup in the first Test, there are speculations that India might opt for a spin-dominant approach in Kanpur, a pitch known for aiding spinners due to its black soil.

With Kuldeep Yadav poised to make a potential return to the squad, his inclusion hinges on whether the team management believes conditions will allow for significant play. The possibility of deploying three spinners reflects a strategic shift, but the rain forecast might compel them to maintain the same composition used in Chennai.



Ground Conditions: Will They Hold Up?



Despite the rain forecast, the Green Park Stadium boasts a commendable drainage system, which could play a pivotal role in facilitating play should the showers relent. The groundsmen have been diligently working since early morning, peeling off the covers and using super-soppers to dry the outfield. By 7:30 AM, they had started to clear the pitch area, indicating a readiness to combat the weather challenges.



As players like Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal arrived at the venue, the atmosphere buzzed with anticipation, despite the looming weather threats. Their interactions with former players and commentators show the camaraderie and focus necessary to prepare for the match.



The Fans’ Perspective: Awaiting Cricket Action



The fervor among fans is palpable as they eagerly anticipate witnessing live cricket action. With gates opening at 8:45 AM, supporters lined up to get a glimpse of their favorite players in action. However, the harsh reality of weather-induced delays dampens the spirits of those hoping for a smooth start to the day.

The excitement surrounding this Test match is underscored by India's strong start in the series. With victory already under their belts, they are keen to seal the series with another win. This matchup not only serves as a crucial battle for the players but also carries implications for their upcoming home series against New Zealand.