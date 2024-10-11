IND Vs BAN Live Streaming for Free: When, Where And How To Watch India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop And Online

IND Vs BAN Live Streaming for Free: After sealing victories in the first two T20Is, the Indian cricket team will be looking to clean-sweep Bangladesh as they lock horns in the third and final T20 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Since the Men in Blue have already clinched the series 2-0, they can give a chance to a few youngsters who have been warming the bench. Bangladesh on the other hand, will look to win the final game in order to gain some confidence.

Hello Hyderabad! #TeamIndia have arrived for the Final #INDvBAN T20I and the local lads have a message for you IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/I16G8ZFJjf — BCCI (BCCI) October 11, 2024

India vs Bangladesh Third T20 live-streaming details

When to watch the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I will take place on Saturday, October 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I be played?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I will start at 7:00 PM (IST) on Saturday, October 12.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be aired live on Sports18.

How to live stream the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

Fans can livestream the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match on JioCinema.

India squad for Bangladesh T20 series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh squad for India T20 series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.