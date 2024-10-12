IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson Shines In Hyderabad As India Complete Whitewash Bangladesh In T20I Series

India pulverised Bangladesh by 133 runs in the third and final T20I to sweep the series 3-0 on Saturday. India recorded the highest-ever T20I total of 297/6 for any full member side to seal the outcome of the game in the first half itself. It was also the second highest total in recognised matches of the shortest format.

In reply, Bangladesh lost wickets regularly. Though they scored at nearly 10 an over in the first half of their run chase, their fight eventually fizzled out. Bangladesh managed 164/7 in their 20 overs with Towhid Hridoy top-scoring with 63 not out.

Brief Scores:

India: 297/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 111, Suryakumar Yadav 75, Riyan Parag 34, Hardik Pandya 47; Tanzin Hasan Sakib 3/66) beat Bangladesh 164/7 in 20 overs (Litton Das 42, Towhid Hridoy 63 not out; Mayank Yadav 2/32, Ravi Bishnoi 3/30) by 133 runs.