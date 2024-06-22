IND vs BAN 47th Match T20 World Cup 2024: Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Bangladesh, Antigua, 8 PM IST, June 22

T20 World Cup 2024: India aims to maintain its unbeaten streak in the T20 World Cup 2024 as it faces Bangladesh in a Super Eight match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Saturday. Both teams will focus on rest, recovery, and strategizing for this crucial game. India smoothly transitioned from the challenging conditions in the USA to the more familiar West Indies, securing a comfortable 47-run win over Afghanistan in their first Super 8 stage game in Barbados. Now, they aim to excel in Antigua, where scores of 150 and above have been achieved four times.

India's main focus will be on their opening pair, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who hasn't been at his best so far, to build a strong partnership. With key contributions from Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, and Axar Patel in the batting department against Afghanistan, India also hopes that designated spin-hitter Shivam Dube will join in the run-scoring.

India is likely to retain the same playing eleven from their match against Afghanistan, with left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav keeping his place after taking two wickets in his first T20 World Cup game. The bowlers continued their impressive form, with Jasprit Bumrah delivering a spell of 3-7, including 20 dot balls, the fewest runs ever conceded by an Indian bowler in a Men's T20 World Cup where all four overs were bowled. Arshdeep Singh and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with wickets, adding to another strong bowling performance by India in the tournament.

India vs Bangladesh T20: Match Details

Match: IND vs BAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, 47th Match

Date: June 22, 2024 (Saturday)

Time: 08:00 P.M. IST / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

IND vs BAN T20 WC Match: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Towhid Hridoy, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Hardik Pandya (C), Rishad Hossain

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs BAN T20 WC Match: Pitch Report

The pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium has been lively, especially during the group stages. Fast bowlers who hit the pitch hard will find some assistance here. Batters need to play cautiously for the first few deliveries before they can start attacking the bowlers.

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup: Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a 40% chance of precipitation on June 22, the match day. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST). In the morning, there are 40% chances of rain with complete cloud cover, decreasing to 23% in the afternoon, with 99% cloud cover. The afternoon is expected to be cloudy and breezy.

IND vs BAN Head To Head

India and Bangladesh have faced each other in 13 T20I games. India has dominated, winning 12 of these matches, while Bangladesh has won only one.

IND vs BAN Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (w), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar.