IND vs BAN: Ashwin And Jadeja Star As India Thrashes Bangladesh By 280 Runs In First Test

IND vs BAN: India secured a commanding win in the first Test against Bangladesh, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja once again proved their worth with the bat and ball, leading India to a dominant performance that outclassed the visitors in all departments.

Ashwin Jadeja Rescue Act: India Posts 376 Despite Early Collapse

Inserted to bat on a seam-friendly deck, India found themselves in a precarious position at 144/6. Ravichandran Ashwin then walked in and transformed the innings with a positive approach. He scored his sixth Test century and partnered with Ravindra Jadeja in a crucial 199-run stand that shifted the momentum back in India’s favor. Ashwin's fluent 100-plus innings and Jadeja’s steady contribution helped India post a formidable total of 376.

Bangladesh’s Batting Falters: India Dominates with the Ball

In reply, Bangladesh’s innings crumbled under pressure, getting bowled out for just 149 in under two sessions. The only highlight of their batting was a fifty-run stand between Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das. India’s bowlers, led by Ashwin and supported by Jadeja, maintained tight lines and consistently challenged the batters. Ashwin’s clever variations and Jadeja’s relentless accuracy ensured Bangladesh never found any rhythm.

India Sets Mammoth Target: Pant and Gill Shine with Centuries

Choosing not to enforce the follow-on, India batted again with intent. Centuries from Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill powered India to declare their second innings at 287/4, setting Bangladesh an improbable target of over 500 runs. Pant, continuing his sublime form, scored a spectacular 109, while Gill’s unbeaten 119 further compounded Bangladesh’s woes.

Final Day Collapse: Spin Duo Rips Through Bangladesh

Bangladesh started their chase positively, with their openers putting together a fifty-run partnership. However, four late wickets on the previous day left them reeling at the start of the final day. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan showed resilience in the first hour, but the spin web cast by Ashwin and Jadeja proved too much.

After the drinks break, Ashwin, the local favorite, broke the partnership, triggering a collapse. Bangladesh lost their last five wickets for just 29 runs, collapsing from 205/5 to 234 all out. Shanto top-scored with a gritty 82 but lacked support from the other end. Jadeja took three wickets, while Ashwin capped off a sensational match with a six-wicket haul to add to his century.

Clinical India Takes 1-0 Lead

India’s all-round performance outclassed Bangladesh, as the hosts dominated with both bat and ball. Ashwin and Jadeja's contributions were pivotal in both innings, showcasing their value to the team. With this comprehensive win, India heads into the final Test with great confidence, while Bangladesh will look to regroup and make a comeback in the series decider.

IND vs BAN: Match Summary

- 1st innings: IND 376 all out (R Ashwin 113, R Jadeja 86, H Mahmud 5/83)

- 1st innings: BAN 149 all out (S Al Hasan 32, M Hasan 27*, J Bumrah 4/50)

- 2nd innings: IND 287/4 dec. (S Gill 119*, R Pant 109, M Hasan 2/103)

- 2nd innings: BAN 234 all out (N Shanto 82, S Islam 35, R Ashwin 6/88)

