IND VS BAN

IND vs BAN: BCCI Announce Unchanged Squad For Second Test In Kanpur

The Indian team outplayed Bangladesh by 280 runs in Chennai on Sunday, September 22, and took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 01:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The moment after India won the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai on Sunday, the BCCI declared an unchanged squad for the second Test, starting September 27 in Kanpur. There were a lot of talks going on as to whether Jasprit Bumrah would be rested but then the senior selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar added the pace bowler in India’s second Test squad. 

The likes of Yash Dayal and Akash Deep managed to hold their places while Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel will also travel with the team. The Indian team outplayed Bangladesh by 280 runs in Chennai on Sunday, September 22, and took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

A lot of positives transpired within the Indian team in the first Test as the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Ravichandran Ashwin scored brilliant centuries. In bowling, Ashwin who was playing on his home ground managed to scalp six wickets in the second innings against Bangladesh. 

The Bangladesh batters looked clueless in front of the lethal bowling attack of the Indian team. The Indian team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will look to continue their winning momentum in the second Test which is slated to be played in Kanpur from September 27.

India Squad for Second Test vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

