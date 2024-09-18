IND Vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Chennai, 9.30 AM IST, September 18

IND vs BAN: India's National Cricket Team is set to begin their 2024 home season with an exciting multi-format series against Bangladesh. The series starts with a two-match Test contest, which forms a crucial part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. The first Test, scheduled to begin on September 19 at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, will see both teams vying for vital WTC points.

India has a dominant head-to-head record against Bangladesh, having won 11 of their 13 previous Test encounters, with the remaining two ending in draws. However, Bangladesh enters this series on a high, following a historic 2-0 whitewash against Pakistan last month. Their captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, will be hoping to carry that momentum into the series and challenge India on their home turf.

India vs Bangladesh Test: Head-to-Head

Historically, India has been the superior team in the Test format against Bangladesh. Out of the 13 Test matches played between the two sides, India has claimed victory in 11, with two matches ending in a draw. Bangladesh, on the other hand, has yet to register a win in Test cricket against India, a record they will be eager to change.

Matches Played: 13

India Wins: 11

Bangladesh Wins: 0

Draws: 2

Ties: 0

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Dream11 Prediction

Keepers – Litton Das

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Ravindra Jadeja (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Nahid Rana

India vs Bangladesh: Test squads

India (1st Test): Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Md. Siraj, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket-keeper), Litton Kumer Das (wk), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik