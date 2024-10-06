IND vs BAN First T20 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India vs Bangladesh Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

IND vs BAN: Following a commanding performance in the Test series, India is set to face Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series, beginning on Sunday, October 6, at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior. With key players rested from the Test series, the Indian T20 squad will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, as they aim to continue their dominance against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the visitors will be captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto, as they look to bounce back from their recent defeats.

India has made notable changes to their lineup, with five players returning after missing the previous series against Sri Lanka. In a major highlight, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav has earned his maiden call-up and is expected to make his debut in the opening match. India’s squad is packed with firepower, including the likes of Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, and Hardik Pandya, while Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube will add valuable depth to the side. The bowling attack will be spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to regroup under Shanto’s leadership. The team boasts seasoned players like Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, and Taskin Ahmed, alongside talented youngsters such as Tanzid Hasan and Tawhid Hridoy. With the likes of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shak Mahedi Hasan in their ranks, Bangladesh will aim to put up a strong fight in Indian conditions.

IND vs BAN 1st T20: Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will take place on Sunday, 6th October.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will take place at the Gwalior International Cricket Stadium, Gwalior.

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match timings?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will begin at 7:00 PM IST, Sunday 6th October.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match on TV in India?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 Network.

How to watch live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be available on JioCinema.

IND vs BAN First T20: Full Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali Anik (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.