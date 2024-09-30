IND vs BAN: After two consecutive days of rain and a wet outfield washed out play in Kanpur, Day 4 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh finally saw some action. Jasprit Bumrah, India’s go-to man in critical moments, delivered the first blow on Monday, removing Mushfiqur Rahim early in the third over of the day.

Rahim was caught off guard by one of Bumrah’s signature deliveries. Misjudging it as an outswinger, Rahim decided to leave it, only to hear the sound of the ball crashing into his stumps. The stunned batter had no choice but to walk back to the pavilion, leaving Bangladesh reeling.

@Jaspritbumrah93 strikes early on Day 4 with a splendid delivery that comes back in sharply



Mushfiqur Rahim departs for 11.



Live - https://t.co/JBVX2gyyPf#TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Dc4qdmt3M2 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2024

It was Bumrah’s first wicket of the match, following up on earlier contributions from Akash Deep and Ravichandran Ashwin, who took two and one wickets, respectively, before the rain interruptions. Bumrah’s breakthrough not only lifted India but set the tone for further incredible fielding displays.

Two sensational catches followed Bumrah’s strike. Rohit Sharma pulled off a brilliant effort at slip to dismiss Litton Das off Mohammed Siraj’s bowling, and Siraj himself took an even more spectacular diving catch to send Shakib Al Hasan packing.

Bangladesh, who were 107-3 at the start of play with Mominul Haque unbeaten on 40 and Mushfiqur Rahim on six, crumbled under pressure, though Mominul stood firm. By lunch, Bangladesh’s score had reached 205/6, with Mominul still fighting with a well-deserved century to his name.

The fourth day finally brought some excitement to what has otherwise been a rain-hit Test, with India now looking to push for a result. Fans and pundits on social media have been raving about the incredible catches and the unplayable delivery from Bumrah, with clips of the action quickly going viral. After a frustrating wait, the match is now wide open.