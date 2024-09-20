The first day of the India vs Bangladesh Test match at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium had it all – drama, brilliance, and some heated moments. As Bangladesh's pacer Hasan Mahmud stunned the Indian top order with a four-wicket haul, the day also witnessed a tense verbal exchange between India’s wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Bangladesh’s Litton Das. Yet, despite the early blows, India fought back with a stellar partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who saved the day with an unbeaten stand.

Pant - usko dekh kaha mar raha hai



Liton - leg pe laga na , vo to marega hi



Rishabh pant - Marle me bhi 2 bhagunga __ pic.twitter.com/Sy07DAuVbL September 19, 2024

A Heated Moment: Pant vs. Litton

The highlight of the day came when Rishabh Pant, making his comeback to Test cricket after recovering from a car accident, found himself at the center of a verbal spat with Litton Das. After Pant was on the receiving end of an unnecessary throw, the stump mic picked up Pant asking, "Mere ko kyu maar rahe ho? (Why are you hitting me?)." Das coolly replied, "Woh to fekega hi na (He has to throw)."

This exchange added intensity to the already high-stakes Test match. Pant, known for his fiery attitude, shrugged it off and continued to focus on rebuilding India’s innings alongside young Yashasvi Jaiswal after Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud had wreaked havoc early on.

Mahmud's Magical Spell

Bangladesh’s young pacer Hasan Mahmud was the star of the day with the ball. Making full use of the overcast conditions and a pitch that offered some early movement, Mahmud delivered a brilliant spell that left India reeling. He took the key wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill, reducing India to 34 for 3 in the opening 10 overs.

Hasan Mahmud's key scalps:

Rohit Sharma: 6 runs

Virat Kohli: 6 runs

Shubman Gill: 0 runs

Mahmud’s ability to swing the ball both ways and his pinpoint accuracy troubled India’s top order. By lunch, India were 88 for 3, with Pant (33) and Jaiswal (37) fighting to stabilize the innings.

Ashwin and Jadeja's Resilience

Despite the early wickets, India found their saviors in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who pulled off a magnificent rearguard action. At Tea, India were at a vulnerable 176 for 6, with Ashwin and Jadeja just beginning their partnership. What followed after Tea was nothing short of heroic.

Ashwin, who came in after Jaiswal's gritty 56 off 118 balls, was in no mood to let Bangladesh run away with the game. He brought his experience and class into play, smashing boundaries to relieve pressure. At the other end, Jadeja provided solid support, and the two put together an unbeaten 195-run stand by stumps.

By the end of Day 1, India had recovered to 339 for 6, with Ashwin unbeaten on 102 and Jadeja holding firm at 86. Ashwin’s century was his sixth in Test cricket, and notably, his second at his home ground in Chennai.

Key Partnership Highlights:

Ravichandran Ashwin: 102* (Sixth Test century)

Ravindra Jadeja: 86* (Solid all-round support)

Unbeaten 195-run partnership

Ashwin's ton came in the 78th over, marking a crucial recovery after India was in serious trouble early on. Jadeja played his role to perfection, maintaining a steady strike rate and frustrating the Bangladesh bowlers, who had no answer to the Indian all-rounders by the end of the day.

Bangladesh's Fading Momentum

Bangladesh, who had been on top for the first two sessions, couldn’t keep up the pressure in the final session. Despite Hasan Mahmud's excellent figures of 4/58, the team let the game slip as Ashwin and Jadeja milked runs at will. The spinners, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nahid Rana, took one wicket each, but their failure to get consistent breakthroughs allowed India to take full control in the third session.

Bangladesh's Bowling:

Hasan Mahmud: 4/58

Mehidy Hasan Miraz: 1/61

Nahid Rana: 1/49

The fading intensity from Bangladesh’s bowlers will be a point of concern as they head into Day 2, knowing that they could have been in a stronger position had they dismissed Ashwin or Jadeja earlier.

What Lies Ahead

India’s score of 339/6 at stumps puts them in a commanding position, thanks to the brilliance of Ashwin and Jadeja. Bangladesh will need early breakthroughs on Day 2 to avoid further damage, but for now, India holds the upper hand.

As the match progresses, all eyes will be on how the Chennai pitch behaves. It is expected to become more conducive to spin as the game moves forward, giving both sides’ spinners a chance to dominate.