On September 19, 2024, cricket fans were treated to a thrilling first Test match between India and Bangladesh at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, the highlight of the day was not just the impressive performances but a heart-stopping moment when Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja collided with Bangladeshi bowler Hasan Mahmud. Thankfully, both players escaped serious injury, but the incident added a dramatic flair to an already intense match.

Also Read: EXPLAINED: Why Bangladesh Might Face ICC Punishment For Unacceptable Action During IND vs BAN 1st Test?

A Shocking Collision

The collision occurred during the 50th over of India’s innings, when Jadeja was facing Mahmud. After delivering a ball that struck Jadeja on the pads, the bowler appealed for an LBW decision. As both players focused on the play, they collided—Mahmud backing up while celebrating his appeal and Jadeja attempting to return to the crease. The impact sent both players tumbling to the ground, sending a wave of concern through fans and players alike.

Despite the gravity of the moment, both Jadeja and Mahmud quickly regained their composure and shook hands, showcasing the spirit of sportsmanship that cricket embodies. Jadeja reviewed the umpire's decision and was ultimately deemed not out, as the ball had made contact with his bat before hitting his pad.

Hasan Mahmud: A Rising Star

Before the incident, Hasan Mahmud had already made a significant impact on the game. Winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Mahmud put Bangladesh in the driver's seat by claiming three crucial wickets in the opening session. Dismissing Indian captain Rohit Sharma for just 6 runs, he followed up by sending Shubman Gill back to the pavilion for a duck. Mahmud then continued his rampage by taking out the legendary Virat Kohli for another 6 runs, leaving India reeling at 34 for 2.

His remarkable spell didn’t stop there. After lunch, he returned to dismiss Rishabh Pant for 39 runs, further tightening Bangladesh's grip on the match. At one point, India found themselves in a precarious position at 96 for 4, struggling to recover from Mahmud's relentless attack.

Jadeja and Ashwin Steady the Ship

While Mahmud was dismantling India's top order, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja were busy trying to salvage the innings. As the team's wickets fell at regular intervals, the duo formed a crucial partnership, showcasing resilience and skill. At the time of writing, they had added 64 runs for the seventh wicket, bringing India to a more respectable total of 209 for 6.

Ashwin, with his tactical brilliance, and Jadeja, known for his adaptability, complemented each other perfectly. Their partnership not only steadied the innings but also provided a glimmer of hope for the Indian side as they aimed to put up a competitive total against Bangladesh.