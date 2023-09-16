The Indian team's winning run in Asia Cup 2023 came to an end with loss to Bangladesh in Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023. Having already qualified for the final, Rohit Sharma decided to make 5 changes in the lineup to give chance to the ones sitting on the bench. Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami got in while Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were rested. Despite some big names missing, the Men In Blue still played well and lost by just 6 runs.

Two things, however, will be of huge concern to the Indians. Form of some of their middle order batters and pacers. Krishna and Shami disappointed at the death, leaking runs in abundance, allowing Bangladesh to go past 250. The fact that their lower order scored so freely is a sign of worry. Secondaly, the form of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. Surya's terrible form in ODIs, especially, is a big worry as he is part of the ODI World Cup squad.

Not to forget, Surya was picked over Sanju Samson for World Cup. The Rajasthan Royals captain has far better record that Surya in ODIs. At the same time, despite failures, Surya has got more chances that Sanju in this white-ball format. In 13 ODIs, Sanju has scored 390 runs at an average of 55.71 with 3 fifties, playing with strike rate of 104. Surya has played in 27 ODIs, scoring 537 runs at an average of 24.41 and strike rate of 99.81, with 2 fifties.

Surya's good run in T20Is has pushed Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid to trust him with ODI role but it is also true that he has consistently failed.

Sanju fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam the decision to include Surya (in World Cup squad) and Tilak in the squad for Asia Cup 2023.

Tilak has no ODI experience but was picked directly for Asia Cup 2023. He did not play all matches. He walked in to the side only after India had booked their seat in the final. But unlike T20s, Tilak started off his ODI career with a score of just 5. This is still early days to say that he does not belong to ODIs but it is also true that there was no basis to back him for playing the Asia Cup over Sanju.