IND vs BAN Second T20 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India vs Bangladesh Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

India is all set to face Bangladesh in the second T20I match of the series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. After a commanding seven-wicket win in the series opener at Gwalior, the Suryakumar Yadav-led team will aim to clinch the series with a similar performance. Fans are eagerly awaiting the encounter, which promises thrilling cricket and high stakes for both teams.

Will Varun Chakaravarthy Shine Again After His Comeback Performance?

In the first T20I, India's bowlers, including debutant Mayank Yadav, shone on a batting-friendly pitch, restricting Bangladesh to a modest total of 127. Yadav, making his T20I debut, was impressive, delivering a maiden over and taking a crucial wicket. Varun Chakaravarthy, returning to the squad after three years, was a key figure in the match. Despite conceding 16 runs in his first over, he bounced back to take three wickets, displaying resilience and proving why he remains a valuable asset to the Indian team.

On the batting front, India’s top order, led by Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, fired from the start. Hardik Pandya’s quickfire 39 off 16 balls ensured India chased down the target in just 11.5 overs, showcasing their firepower and depth in batting. The win set the tone for the series, with India taking a confident 1-0 lead.

Can Bangladesh Overcome Their T20 Struggles?

Bangladesh, despite being a formidable team in other formats, has struggled to find consistency in T20 cricket. Their batting woes continued in the first T20I, with the team failing to put up a competitive total. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto admitted that while they haven't had great success in the shortest format, they are still a much better team than what they showcased in Gwalior.

The team will need key players like Litton Das and Mahmudullah to anchor the innings if they are to challenge India in the second match. Bangladesh’s bowlers, led by Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, will also need to step up if they want to restrict India’s explosive batting lineup.

Will India Stick With the Same Playing XI for the Second T20I?

India will likely retain the same playing XI for the second T20I, with Suryakumar Yadav continuing to lead the side. Players like Riyan Parag and Rinku Singh, who didn’t get a chance to bat in the first game, will be eager to contribute if given an opportunity. Fans are also excited to see if India’s new talents, such as Mayank Yadav and Nitish Reddy, can continue their promising starts.

On the Bangladesh side, changes may be expected, especially in their bowling lineup. The likes of Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib could come into play to add variety to the attack. Batting will remain their primary concern, and the top order must find a way to combat India's disciplined bowling attack.

When will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match be played?

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I match will be played on October 9 (Wednesday).

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match be played?

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match start?

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM (IST).

Where can fans in India watch the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match live on TV?

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 Network in India.

Where can fans in India catch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I match on the JioCinema app and website in India.

What are the probable playing 11s for the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

India Probable Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh Probable Playing 11: Litton Das (w), Parvez Hossain Emon, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib/Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam