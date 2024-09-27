India’s veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin scripted history as he broke Anil Kumble's record to become India's most successful bowler in Test cricket in Asia. Ashwin attained this feat after picking up the wicket of Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the second Test in Kanpur. The Tamil Nadu-based player now has 420 wickets under his belt in the Asian continent.

On the back of this feat, Ashwin has become the second-highest wicket-taker in Asia's Test cricket history and is standing only after Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 612 wickets.

Bowlers With the Most Test Wickets In Asia:

Muttiah Muralitharan – 612

Ravichandran Ashwin – 420*

Anil Kumble – 419

Rangana Herath – 354

Harbhajan Singh – 300

Talking about the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh, the first day of play has been called off due to heavy rain at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. Bangladesh lost three wickets on the first day and their score stands at 107/3 after 35 overs at the stumps. For India, pacer Akash Deep scalped took two wickets, while R Ashwin contributed with one. The veteran off-spinner also broke a 51-run partnership between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed.