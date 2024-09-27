IND vs BAN: Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Anil Kumble's Record In Kanpur, Check Details
On the back of this feat, Ashwin has become the second-highest wicket-taker in Asia's Test cricket history and is standing only after Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 612 wickets.
Trending Photos
India’s veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin scripted history as he broke Anil Kumble's record to become India's most successful bowler in Test cricket in Asia. Ashwin attained this feat after picking up the wicket of Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the second Test in Kanpur. The Tamil Nadu-based player now has 420 wickets under his belt in the Asian continent.
On the back of this feat, Ashwin has become the second-highest wicket-taker in Asia's Test cricket history and is standing only after Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 612 wickets.
L.B.W!
The Bangladesh Captain departs as ashwinravi99 strikes soon after Lunch!
Live - https://t.co/JBVX2gyyPf#TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/13ZhY7pIyy — BCCI (BCCI) September 27, 2024
Bowlers With the Most Test Wickets In Asia:
Muttiah Muralitharan – 612
Ravichandran Ashwin – 420*
Anil Kumble – 419
Rangana Herath – 354
Harbhajan Singh – 300
Talking about the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh, the first day of play has been called off due to heavy rain at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. Bangladesh lost three wickets on the first day and their score stands at 107/3 after 35 overs at the stumps. For India, pacer Akash Deep scalped took two wickets, while R Ashwin contributed with one. The veteran off-spinner also broke a 51-run partnership between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque.
UPDATE
Due to incessant rains, play on Day 1 has been called off in Kanpur.
Scorecard - https://t.co/JBVX2gyyPf#TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/HSctfZChvp — BCCI (BCCI) September 27, 2024
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv