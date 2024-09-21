IND vs BAN: Shubman Gill Scores Brilliant Century, Reaches Unique Milestone During The Chennai Test

India’s young batter Shubman Gill played a brilliant knock as he registered a century on Day 3 of the IND vs BAN Chennai Test. This was Gill’s fifth Test hundred and 12th international century overall. The Indian batters batted brilliantly in Chennai as Rishabh Pant also smashed a hundred. Gill also scripted history after hitting his fifth century in the red ball format. The Punjab-based batter got out for a duck in the first innings and got a century in the second innings as he became the first batter to do so.

Gill managed to collect his 12th international century across formats and on the back of this, he surpassed Pakistan's Babar Azam in the list of batters with the most centuries in international cricket since 2022, with Gill leading the chart at 12 centuries and Babar is standing at 11. Shubman attained the individual feat by smashing 3 centuries in a calendar year for the first time in Test cricket. Earlier, he registered 2 Test centuries in February and March.

Talking about the ongoing first Test in Chennai, the Indian team declared their innings at 287/4 on Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh, giving the visitors a target of 515 runs to win the match.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.