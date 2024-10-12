IND vs BAN: Suryakumar Yadav Creates History, Becomes 2nd Fastest Indian To Score 2500 T20I Runs

India’s T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav became only the second Indian batter to reach the landmark of 2500 runs in the shortest format of the game on Saturday, October 12 while taking part in the third and final T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ever since making his India debut back in March 2021, Suryakumar took three years and 212 days to achieve the milestone of 2500 runs. He breached the record of Babar Azam who took five years and 65 days. Surya was unable to give his best in the first two games as he could only make 29 and 8 in Gwalior and Delhi respectively.

Fastest to 25000 runs in T20Is

Babar Azam – 62 innings

Mohammad Rizwan – 65 innings

Virat Kohli – 68 innings

Suryakumar Yadav – 71 innings

Aaron Finch – 78 innings

Martin Guptill – 83 innings

In the ongoing third T20I in Hyderabad, Suryakumar showed his finesses as he got to his half-century in just 23 balls. After the Indian team suffered an early blow injury in the form of Abhishek Sharma, Surya alongside Sanju Samson tormented the Bangladesh bowlers all around the park.

Sanju smashed 111 runs from 47 balls. His knock was studded with 11 fours and 8 sixes. Apart from hitting a century, Samson did something that hogged all the limelight. The Kerala-based batter smashed five consecutive sixes in the 10th over of the match against Wrist spinner Rishad Hossain.

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.