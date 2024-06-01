IND vs BAN T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's India vs Bangladesh Wc Warm-Up Nassau County Stadium, NY, 8 PM IST, Jun 01
India vs Bangladesh Warm-Up T20 Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs BAN, T20 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs BAN, India Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
The last warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will feature India and Bangladesh at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on June 1 (Saturday). This will be the first cricket match at this venue. The game is important as it will help both teams understand the conditions. Both teams plan to try out all their players, with Bangladesh aiming to find the right combination. Given Ind vs Ban history, it is expected to be a great game.
Stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jasprit Bumrah have all performed well in the IPL league. They will aim to continue their form in the World Cup, held in the West Indies and the United States.
This will be India's first warm-up game for the T20I World Cup 2024. Recently, Bangladesh played a three-match T20I series against the United States, where the USA surprised them with a 2-1 win. Bangladesh lost the first two games but won the third by 10 wickets. They will look to bounce back in the upcoming tournament.
India vs Bangladesh T20: Match Details
Match: IND vs BAN, Warm-up Match, ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Date: June 1, 2024 (Saturday)
Time: 08:00 P.M. IST / 09:30 AM LOCAL
Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
Ind vs Ban Warm-Up Match: Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-Keepers: Sanju Samson, Litton Das
Batters: Rohit Sharma (VC), Yashaswi Jaiswal, Surya Kumar Yadav, Soumya Sarkar
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (C), Shakib Al Hasan
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav
IND vs BAN: Head To Head Record
India and Bangladesh have played 13 T20 matches so far. India has dominated with 12 wins, while Bangladesh has won just once.
IND vs BAN: Weather Report
The weather in New York on Saturday is expected to be clear with a temperature of 20°C. Humidity will be around 45% and the wind speed will be 8 km/h.
IND vs BAN: Pitch Report
This will be the first cricket match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, which has a drop-in pitch from Adelaide, Australia. The Adelaide pitch is known for being fast and bouncy, so we can expect similar conditions here. The pitch is likely to stay consistent throughout the game, posing a challenge for the batters.
India vs Bangladesh Warm-Up Match: Full Squads
India Squad
Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Bangladesh Squad
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Jaker Ali (wk), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam
