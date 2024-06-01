The last warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will feature India and Bangladesh at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on June 1 (Saturday). This will be the first cricket match at this venue. The game is important as it will help both teams understand the conditions. Both teams plan to try out all their players, with Bangladesh aiming to find the right combination. Given Ind vs Ban history, it is expected to be a great game.

Stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jasprit Bumrah have all performed well in the IPL league. They will aim to continue their form in the World Cup, held in the West Indies and the United States.

This will be India's first warm-up game for the T20I World Cup 2024. Recently, Bangladesh played a three-match T20I series against the United States, where the USA surprised them with a 2-1 win. Bangladesh lost the first two games but won the third by 10 wickets. They will look to bounce back in the upcoming tournament.

India vs Bangladesh T20: Match Details

Match: IND vs BAN, Warm-up Match, ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Date: June 1, 2024 (Saturday)

Time: 08:00 P.M. IST / 09:30 AM LOCAL

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Ind vs Ban Warm-Up Match: Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Sanju Samson, Litton Das

Batters: Rohit Sharma (VC), Yashaswi Jaiswal, Surya Kumar Yadav, Soumya Sarkar

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (C), Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs BAN: Head To Head Record

India and Bangladesh have played 13 T20 matches so far. India has dominated with 12 wins, while Bangladesh has won just once.

IND vs BAN: Weather Report

The weather in New York on Saturday is expected to be clear with a temperature of 20°C. Humidity will be around 45% and the wind speed will be 8 km/h.

IND vs BAN: Pitch Report

This will be the first cricket match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, which has a drop-in pitch from Adelaide, Australia. The Adelaide pitch is known for being fast and bouncy, so we can expect similar conditions here. The pitch is likely to stay consistent throughout the game, posing a challenge for the batters.

India vs Bangladesh Warm-Up Match: Full Squads

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh Squad

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Jaker Ali (wk), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam

