IND vs BAN: Suryakumar Yadav's Hilarious Remarks To Washington Sundar Goes Viral - Watch

Recently, Sundar turned 25 and celebrated his birthday on October 5. The all-rounder is expected to feature in the playing XI in the first match against Bangladesh.

Oct 06, 2024
The Indian team skipper Suryakumar Yadav showed his candid mood ahead of his side’s 1st T20I match against Bangladesh in Gwalior. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video, where Suryakumar was seen teasing Washington Sundar.

The Mumbai-based batter spotted Washington Sundar batting in the nets and started teasing the all-rounder about his Gabba Test heroics back in 2021. Sundar came out with flying colours in India’s Test match against Australia in Gabba in 2021. The Tamil Nadu-based player smashed 62 runs in the first innings and also went on to stitch a stand of over 100 runs with Shardul Thakur. He also scalped a total of 4 wickets in the match.

Earlier, Washington Sundar took part in the series against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka series. He played in the T20Is vs Zimbabwe alongside featuring in the ODI format vs Sri Lanka. The all-rounder also played in the Duleep Trophy and scalped a total of 3 wickets and scored 150+ score in 5 innings.

India squad for Bangladesh T20 series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh squad for India T20 series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan. 

