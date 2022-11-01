IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022: India here to win World Cup, we are not, says Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh Captain Shakib al Hasan has termed India a favourite of winning the world cup this year. Ahead of India's crucial match against Bangladesh, Shakib said that the Rohit Sharma-led team is also the favourite to win tomorrow's match and if that did not happen, it will be another upset of the tournament.

"India is the favourite team, they (have) come here to win the (T20) World Cup. We are not favourites and we didn`t come here to win the World Cup....If we can win against India, it will (be) called an upset. We will try to play our best cricket and try to make an upset," said Shakib.

He also termed Surya Kumar Yadav as India's number-one batsman in the last one year. Shakib said that India has got few world-class players and added that Bangladesh will have to overcome the Indian batting order to win the match. In-form batsman Suryakumar Yadav has so far scored 985 runs and is the leading run-scorer in T20Is this year. Of the three matches, Surya has hit two fifties.

After being blown away by South African pacers at Perth, India are now looking to get back to winning ways when they will be up against Bangladesh in a crucial Group 2 match at Adelaide oval tomorrow. Bangladesh are coming into the match after a nail-biting three-run win over Zimbabwe at Brisbane. In 11 T20I matches played between the two teams, India have won 10 times while Bangladesh have been on the winning side just once.

Shakib also praised Arshdeep Singh for his performance and said that Singh is showing a lot of promise and is a great prospect for India.