IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli becomes out-of-form KL Rahul's GURU in nets, gives him batting lesson - WATCH

Team India opener KL Rahul is completely out-of-form in this T20 World Cup 2022. He has made one low score after the other and is in desperate need of runs at the moment. Rahul has had issues with the swinging ball, unable to come in positions from where he can play the big shots against quality seam and swing. Rahul has looked out of confidence on may occasions and needs to fix his batting wors quickly. Team India head coach Rahul Dravid spoke to the press ahead of the all-important clash vs Bangladesh and said that Rahul will play in the upcoming match on Wednesday at Adelaide Oval.

Dravid added that Rahul has the support of his and captain Rohit Sharma and they are hoping he will come back to his best soon.

Also Read: IND vs BAN T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates

On Tursday, a day ahead of the match, Rahul was seen having an indoor nets alongwith Virat Kohli. Batting coach Vikram Rathour was giving him some throwdowns while Kohli was standing near thge umpire's spot. Rathour was about to throw the ball at Rahul but he stopped midway after looking at Rahul's early movements. He decided to have a talk with the batter about his forward press. After a few seconds, Kohli was seen helping out Rahul with some masterclass on forward press, teaching Rahul the basics again.

Watch the video below:

Brilliant from Virat Kohli, he is helping and having words with KL Rahul in the tough times. (Source - The Indian Express) pic.twitter.com/cyGAct7enX— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 1, 2022

Team India would want to come back to winning ways after facing defeat vs South Africa in the last match. India have two wins so far in the tournament, over Pakistan and Netherlands respectively. They start as favourites vs Bangladesh but need to be at their best to come out as victors. Bangladesh might not be world beaters in this format right now but they do possess the talent to cause an upset.