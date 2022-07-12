NewsCricket
MOHAMMED SHAMI

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Mohammed Shami claims huge record, becomes fastest Indian to achieve THIS feat

The pacer took three wickets, which included the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Craig Overton. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 09:24 PM IST

Trending Photos

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Mohammed Shami claims huge record, becomes fastest Indian to achieve THIS feat

Pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday became the fastest Indian to scalp 150 wickets in ODIs. Shami achieved this feat during the first ODI of the three-match series against England here at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday. The pacer took three wickets, which included the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Craig Overton. He took a total of 80 matches to reach his 150 wickets and surpassed the record of former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar, who took 97 matches.

Shami also became the joint-third fastest ever to take 150 ODI wickets along with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. Australia's Mitchell Stars (77 matches) and Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq (78 matches) hold the top-two positions for fastest bowlers to reach 150 ODI wickets.

Coming to the match, Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul and three wickets by Shami helped India to restrict England at 110 in the first innings of the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series, here at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday. Apart from Bumrah and Shami, Prasidh Krishna took one wicket. For England, only Jos Buttler could play a decent innings as he scored 30 runs.

Opting to bowl first, Indian bowlers proved their captain Rohit Sharma's decision right as Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc on England batters in the powerplay. England registered their lowest-ever total against India in an ODI match. India now need a total of 111 runs to win in 50 overs. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House
DNA Video
DNA: What are the opportunities for India amid growing population?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi on Population -- Is a particular religion behind population explosion?
DNA Video
DNA: Population Explosion -- Who is increasing the population of India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- When will 'one country, one law' be implemented in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Will schools in India become madrasas now?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Why a holiday for Friday prayers?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir