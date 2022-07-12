India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed a six-wicket haul in the first ODI against England at the Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday. With this India, bowled out England to their lowest total against Men in Blue in ODI cricket. Jasprit Bumrah dominated the first innings where he removed Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Brydon Carse and David Willey.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami ran through the English batting order to pick up wickets within the first overs #ENGvIND #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Yeal58Nnj5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 12, 2022

Here are some key stats after the first innings -

This was the first time when all ten wickets were taken by the pacers when bowling first.

Seamers picking all 10 wickets in an ODI for India

vs Aus Chelmsford 1983

vs WI Lord's 1983

vs Pak Toronto 1997

vs SL Johannesburg 2003

vs Ban Mirpur 2014

vs Eng The Oval 2022

Best ODI figures in England

7/36 Waqar Younis Pak v Eng Leeds 2001

7/51 Winston Davis WI v Aus Leeds 1983

6/14 Gary Gilmour Aus v Eng Leeds 1975

6/19 Jasprit Bumrah Ind v Eng The Oval 2022

Best ODI figures for India

6/4 Stuart Binny v Ban Mirpur 2014

6/12 Anil Kumble v WI Kolkata 1993

6/19 Jasprit Bumrah v Eng The Oval 2022

6/23 Ashish Nehra v Eng Durban 2003

6/25 Kuldeep Yadav v Eng Nottingham 2018

England also registered their lowest ever total against India in ODI, earlier it was 125 in 2006 at Jaipur.

Jasprit Bumrah’s figures of 6/19 today is the best bowling figure for an Indian bowler while bowling first in an ODI match.

This is also the first time ever that Indian pacers picked up all 10 wickets while bowling first in an ODI match.

The last time before today when two Indian opening bowlers took three-plus wickets each in an ODI match also happened at The Oval but back in 2019 v Aus.

2019: Bhuvi & Bumrah

2022: Shami & Bumrah