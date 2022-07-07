NewsCricket
IND vs ENG 1st T20: India opt to bat first at toss, Arshdeep Singh makes international debut

Not to forget, India's squad for 1st T20 vs England is different than the next two T20s. The squad that played vs Ireland is the same for 1st T20 vs England. Rohit Sharma, the captain, is the only addition. 

IND vs ENG 1st T20 Toss News: Rohit Sharma won the toss on return to captaincy and opted to bat first vs England in the first T20I. He informed that young Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh will make his debut tonight. He becomes 99th player for India in T20Is. 

Not to forget, India's squad for 1st T20 vs England is different than the next two T20s. The squad that played vs Ireland is the same for 1st T20 vs England. Rohit Sharma, the captain, is the only addition. Virat Kohli, Risabh Pant and others will return to the squad from 2nd T20. This is India's first-ever T20 match at Southamton. The average 1st innings total here is 168.  India are on a 12-match winning streak in T20s. In 19 matches they have played against each other, India have emerged victorious 10 times while England have won 9 games.  

Also, Rohit needs 13 more runs to complete 1,000 T20I runs. 

