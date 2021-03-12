हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India

Ind vs Eng 1st T20I: 50 per cent seating capacity to be used for T20Is at Narendra Modi Stadium

All the COVID-19 related precautions have been taken and all standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the five T20Is to be played between India and England from Friday to March 20.

Narendra Modi stadium (Source: Twitter)

Ahead of the start of the T20I series, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has decided to use only 50 per cent capacity of the Narendra Modi Stadium for the five T20Is to be played between India and England from Friday to March 20.

All the COVID-19 related precautions have been taken and all standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed.

"We are going to use only 50% seating capacity at the Narendra Modi Stadium for all the T20 International matches to be played here due to COVID-19 pandemic. Up to 50 per cent tickets will be issued on the online and offline ticketing platforms for these matches," said Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice President, Gujarat Cricket Association.

The entire stadium has been sanitized considering safety of the spectators. All COVID-19 guidelines are being strictly adhered to and special task force committees have been set up to ensure that all required safety measures are implemented and followed.

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday confirmed that Rohit and Rahul are India's first-choice opening pair for the T20I series. Kohli highlighted how Rahul has been a consistent performer for India in the shortest format of the game. The India skipper also said that Shikhar Dhawan might open if one of the openers is rested for a game.

"It's quite simple, KL and Rohit have been performing at the top of the order for us and those two would start," Kohli said on the eve of the first T20I.

"And if Rohit takes rest or Kl has a niggle or something Shikki (Shikhar Dhawan) obviously comes back as a third opener. The starting composition, Rohit and Rahul will start," he added.

