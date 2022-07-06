England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler was one of the many fans who couldn't get their eyes off the TV screen as England defeated India chasing a historic total in the fifth and final rescheduled Test match of the series on Tuesday (July 5). Buttler was quick to congratulate his red-ball teammates on their emphatic victory which drew the Test against India 2-2. England will now host India in the first T20I on Thursday (July 7) and Buttler has claimed that the white-ball boys are motivated by the Test squad's impressive performance.

"Incredible to watch, what England did at Edgbaston. We will take cue from Incredible Test team and continue England's winning run," Buttler said to UK based daily.

England are on a winning run in all formats since the Test defeat against West Indies in March 2022. After that, England have won all their 4 Test matches played and 3 ODI's against Netherlands. New captain Jos Buttler will lead his side for the first time against India and he warned the Men in Blue that he and his boys are in a mood to keep their winning momentum going.B After Eoin Morgan's retirement from international cricket, Buttler was announced as the permanent skipper of the English side.

This is just incredible to watch! — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) July 5, 2022

The wicketkeeper-batsman has a big void to fill as he sets out to build on Morgan's impressive legacy. His predecessor led the team to the 50-over World Cup title in 2019 and turned them into a white-ball powerhouse, ending as England's most successful ODI captain

India squad for first T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik