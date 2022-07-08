India captain Rohit Sharma recovered from Covid-19 and claimed a world record in the very first match against England at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Thursday. India thrashed England by 50 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series to take a 1-0 lead. With this win, Rohit became the first captain in the world to win 13 matches on the trot. After India's early exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli was replaced by Rohit as the captain of India in the shortest format of the game. Since then, India overpowered New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and England.

Ever since Rohit Sharma took over as India's full-time captain, he has not lost a single T20I. India will be going to Australia later this year for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and this kind of form in white-ball cricket is a good sign for Indian cricket.

Meanwhile, in the post-match conference, Rohit opened up about India's success mantra in the shortest form of cricket. "Great performance from ball one. All batters showed intent. Although the pitch was good, we played good shots and never got ahead of the game. You got to make use of those six overs in the powerplay. There is a certain approach we want to take in the powerplay. You got to back yourself in this game, sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn't," he said.

'The whole batting unit needs to understand the direction the team is taking and the guys were spot on today. I was impressed with his (Hardik) bowling. He wants to do that a lot more in the future, bowled quick and used his variations too. Of course, his batting is there for us to see. That's the reason we wanted to bat (ball swinging under lights). Sometimes it does swing in the evenings and we wanted to utilize that. Both the new ball bowlers used the swing and stopped their batters. We were sloppy on the field. Those catches should have been taken. Pretty sure we will field pretty well in the coming games.," Rohit added.