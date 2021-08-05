हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Lunch: India eye lead after solid start by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

India were 97-1 at the break with KL Rahul on 48 and looking determined to impress after injury setbacks to Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal handed him an opportunity. 

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Lunch: India eye lead after solid start by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul
IND vs ENG 1st Test: Rohit Sharma in action. (Twitter/BCCI)

NOTTINGHAM: India lost opener Rohit Sharma on the stroke of lunch but looked on course for a handy lead replying to England`s first-innings total of 183 in the opening Test on Thursday.
The tourists dominated the second day's morning session with the opening stand inching towards the century mark when Ollie Robinson bounced out Rohit for 36, earning a breakthrough for the hosts.

India were 97-1 at the break with KL Rahul on 48 and looking determined to impress after injury setbacks to Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal handed him an opportunity to open the innings alongside Rohit. 

Resuming on 21 for no loss, both the openers looked largely comfortable against the seaming ball at Trent Bridge.

Rohit hit six boundaries and could not resist the temptation when Robinson banged it short and the opener`s wild swing sent the ball flying to Sam Curran at backward short leg.

The first match of the five-test series between the teams marks the beginning of a new World Test Championship cycle.

England have opted for a seam-only attack, while India have all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as their lone spin option.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs EnglandRohit SharmaKL Rahul
Next
Story

India vs Eng 1st Test: Virat Kohli picks Shardul Thakur over Ravichandran Ashwin, former cricketers divided

Must Watch

PT7M32S

Bollywood Breaking: 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' completes 27 years