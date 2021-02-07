IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj grabs Kuldeep Yadav by the neck in dressing room; watch video

A video featuring India seamer Mohammed Siraj and spinner Kuldeep Yadav has widely been circulated on social media platforms. In the video, the seamer can be seen grabbing Kuldeep's neck, while coach Ravi Shastri stands unaware about what's happening behind him.

As per media reports, the video is from the post-stump scenes after the first day's play in the ongoing India-England Test in Chennai.

Here is the video:

Both Siraj and Kuldeep were not selected for the first Test.

Siraj, who emerged as India's highest wicket-taker during their 2-1 series win in Australia, was benched as the experienced Ishant Sharma made a comeback after recovering from his injury. Meanwhile, spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was selected ahead of Kuldeep in the absence of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

England have piled a commanding 578 runs in their first innings, with captain Joe Root completing his fifth Test double ton. This was Root's second double century in three Test matches.

In response to visitors gigantic total, India are currently batting at 69/2 and still trail by 509 runs.

