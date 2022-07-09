After being rested for the first T20I against England, Virat Kohli came back into the India's playing XI for the second T20I at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. Rohit Sharma announced four changes to the playing XI from the first T20I against England including a big decision of dropping in-form Deepak Hooda.

It was certain that Virat Kohli will make his comeback into the XI but it was not expected to come-in at the place of Deepak Hooda. The players who were dropped are Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel. Bumrah comes in for Arshdeep, but dropping Kishan and Hooda was a major decision by the Indian skipper.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was not impressed with decision of dropping Deepak Hooda for the 2nd T20I against England. Deepak Hooda slammed a brilliant 47 in the first T20 and then a century in the 2nd T20, his maiden one. In the first T20 vs England, he provided the much-needed boost in the innings before getting out.

"Very unfortunate for Deepak Hooda to miss out in this red hot form," tweeted Irfan Pathan after Rohit Sharma's announced that Virat Kohli is back in the XI replacing him at no. 3.

Very unfortunate for Deepak Hooda to miss out in this red hot form. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 9, 2022

Later on, Virat Kohli walked in to bat at no.3 for India in the 2nd T20I and was dismissed by Richard Gleeson after scoring just 1 run off 2 balls. He miscued a shot and got caught at short 3rd man.

Coming to the match, after a fiery start from Rohit Sharma 31 (20) and Rishabh Pant 26 (15), India lost Kohli 1 (3), Pandya 12 (15), Suryakumar 15 (11) cheaply. It was Ravindra Jadeja 46 (29) who guided India to a challenging total. England would be happy after the first innings as India were looking dangerous after finishing the powerplay at a runrate of over 10 runs per over. England had a target of 171 runs in 20 overs in the second T20I.