IND vs ENG 2nd T20: Team India displayed yet another all-round show to beat England by 49 runs in the 2nd T20 and seal the series 2-0 at Edgbaston on Saturday (July 9). Rohit Sharma and Co are batting with a new-found approach in T20s these days where they look to set the tempo of the innings from the word go. That is what openers Rohit and Rishabh Pant did the other night, setting up solid base for India in the first few overs. India did lose quick wickets in the middle overs but due to the good start and nice effort from Ravindra Jadeja later, managed to put up 170/8 in 20 overs. England struggled in the chase, eventually getting bowled out for 121 in 17 overs as Indian bowlers displayed yet another professional bowling show on Saturday.

Right after the win, the Indian team had a surprise guest in the Indian dressing room. He was none other than former captain MS Dhoni. BCCI shared the pics on their Twitter handle, in which Dhoni can be seen talking to Ishan Kishan and support staff. Rishabh Pant too shared a selfie with Dhoni. Recently, Dhoni celebrated his 41st birthday in London and the party was attended by many current Indian cricketers including Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill.

Check out the pics below.

Double wins. _

Looking forward to the next one. __ pic.twitter.com/incK68UC36 July 9, 2022

India will play the 3rd T20 vs England on Sunday (July 10) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. They will be aiming to make a 3-0 clean sweep over the hosts. Pressure will be on Jos Buttler as he would like to avoid a 3-0 whitewash in just his first series as full-time white-ball captain of Three Lions.

After two back-to-back losses, Buttler showed his disappointment in not being able to take the side to a win. He said, "Very disappointing. We didn't play anywhere close to what we wanted and deserved to lose... We don't have much time to reflect on it as the next game is tomorrow."