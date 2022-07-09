Richard Gleeson, the pacer who dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant is a 34 year-old right-arm fast bowler who made his debut in the for England in the 2nd T20I between India and England at the Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham. The English pacer will turn 35 in December this year only. Liam Livingstone gave the right-arm fast bowler his England cap before the game and Buttler announced about Gleeson making his debut at the toss.

England's red-ball skipper Ben Stokes said he was excited to Gleeson make his debut for England. David Willey and Richard Gleeson came in place for Reece Topley and Tymal Mills in the 2nd T20I between India and England.

Richard Gleeson didn't play professional cricket until he was 27, and 8 months ago was considering retirement due to a back injury.



Richard Gleeson didn't play professional cricket until he was 27, and 8 months ago was considering retirement due to a back injury. Today he dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in his first 8 balls on T20I debut at the age of 34.

The right-arm pacer has various domestic leagues experience under his belt as he has played in - Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Big Bash League (BBL) for Rangpur Riders and Melbourne Renegades, respectively.

Gleeson has been playing domestic cricket for a long time now and he made his debut for Northamtonshire in 2016. His last domestic T20 was against Birmingham Bears in 2022 only. In his 66 T20 matches, Gleeson has taken 73 wickets with an impressive economy rate of 7.96.