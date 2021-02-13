हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit Sharma remains firm as hosts lose three wickets in first session

The day started with India winning the toss and electing to bat first. However, England seamer Olly Stone trapped Shubman Gill LBW in the second over of the day to provide the visitors with the early breakthrough. Gill was sent back to the pavilion on 0.  

Rohit Sharma in action against England in 2nd Test. (Twitter/BCCI)

After a dismal show with the bat in the first outing in Chennai, Rohit Sharma showed signs of returning to form as the Indian opener completed his half-century on Day 1 of the first innings in the second encounter, which is being played at the same venue. 

Batting at a strike-rate of 102.56, the Indian opener is playing on 80 from 78 deliveries, which include 13 fours and one six. He is currently joined by Ajinkya Rahane in the middle as the duo guided the hosts to 106/3 at Lunch on Day 1. 

Following his dismissal, Rohit along with Cheteshwar Pujara led India's batting as the pair added 85 runs for the second wicket before Jack Leach removed the latter on 21 from 58 deliveries. Virat Kohli then joined Rohit out in the middle, but the Indian skipper failed to make any impact with the bat as he was cleaned up by Moeen Ali on 0. 

The team would now bank on both Rahane and Rohit to help them set an imposing first innings total on the board.    

