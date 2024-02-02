IND vs ENG 2nd Test: 'Waiting Is Common In Indian Cricket,' Says Rajat Patidar After Making His Test Debut At 30

Rajat Patidar who made his Test debut at the age of 30 in the second clash against England, joked about how waiting for long is common in Indian cricket. After playing 58 games in List A cricket and scoring 1985 runs at an average of 36.09, Rajat finally got his maiden Test call. After the end of play on Day 1, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Patidar joked about how players can have to wait for a long time to make their debut because India has an abundance of talent.

"Waiting for so long is common in Indian cricket. There are a lot of players. I was just focusing on things that are in my hands. So at the age of 30, I came here, feeling pretty good," Patidar said in the post-day press conference. (IND vs ENG 2nd Test: 'Horrible And Sloppy,' Kevin Pietersen Questions Shreyas Iyer's Attitude In Furious Rant)

In his maiden Test, the right-handed batter scored 32 off 72 balls which included three boundaries. He was a bit unfortunate to lose his wicket to Rehan Ahmed, but the 30-year-old wasn't letting it dwell on his dream come true moment.

"It was a dream come true moment for me because representing the country is always a dream for every player. So it was the happiest moment for me. Going on to the crease it was nothing like pressure on me because I have played a lot of games, a lot of domestic games on this track so it was normal for me," Patidar said.

Coming to the game, England made some amends by picking up six wickets but Yashasvi Jaiswal's 179* ensured India walked ended the day in the driver's seat.

The Vizag continued to witness Jaiswal's prowess with the bat and his maturity to hold on to his end and keep the scoreboard ticking. Throughout the day, the young batter found the boundary line 17 times and tonked five maximums.

At the end of Day 1, India managed to put up 336/6 on the board with Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin unbeaten on scores of 179* and 5* respectively.