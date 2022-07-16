NewsCricket
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav opens up on Rohit Sharma's impact on his career, says THIS

Asked about his mind set, Suryakumar Yadav said he approaches 50-over cricket the same way as he goes about batting in T20s.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2022: India batter Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as one of India's brightest talent from domestic cricket. He did well in domestic scene for a long time but it was only after his exploits in the Indian Premer League (IPL) that he came into limelight. Back in 2011, it was the current captain Rohit Sharma who said good things about him, a tweet that went viral soon after Suryakumar smashed his maiden T20 ton vs England in the third T20I. He has great camaraderie with Rohit and on Saturday, on the eve of the third and last ODI vs England, he spoke about it with the media in detail. He said that the skipper has helped him a lot with his batting since his domestic cricket days. Apart from sharing the Indian dressing room, both Rohit and Suryakumar represented Mumbai in domestic cricket and play for the same IPL side, Mumbai Indians.

"Camaraderie has been really good. He's been watching me and talking about my cricket since I played domestic cricket," Suryakumar said on the eve of the third ODI between India and England.

"Coming into IPL in 2018-19 we used to talk about how I can improve my game, handle pressure situations and move forward. We have had a lot of chats about my game and I have literally felt him on the ground whenever he's leading. I have learnt a lot form him.

"I'm really happy he has shown a lot of confidence in me. I would like to pay back that confidence by scoring runs and winning the game for the team."

Asked about his mind set, Suryakumar said he approaches 50-over cricket the same way as he goes about batting in T20s.

"My mind set is the same in ODI, I try to bat similar to how I do in T20. Playing the natural game is important and there is an advantage in one days that five fielders are inside the circle so the intent is always to score runs. Even if the wickets are falling I try to keep the scoreboard ticking," he added.

