IND vs ENG 2nd T20: India continued their good run in T20s with second consecutive vs England. They beat Jos Buttler's side in by 49 runs in 2nd T20 to seal the three-match series 2-0. One of the heroes for India was Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who finished with incredible figures of 3 for 15 from 3 overs, that also included a maiden. Buttler yet again became a victim of Bhuvneshwar's swing as was caught behind by Pant in the 2nd T20. In the first game, he had been cleaned up by a lovely inswinger from Bhuvi that kept coming back at the English captain before taking his stumps with it. In total, Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Buttler five times in T20s, making him his 'bunny' of sorts.

In the post-match ceremony, Player of the Match Bhuvneshwar said that wicket of Buttler is always important as he is a dangerous batter and can take the game away in an instant. "He (Buttler) is a dangerous player and if he goes past the powerplay, he can score big. If the ball swings it motivates you to do well and I am confident right now," he said.

The Indian medium-pacer is getting big swing in English conditions. In the last few years, this swing had reduced in England and Bhuvneshwar said that he is happy he is getting a lot of help on this tour this year.

Scorecard



Scorecard __ https://t.co/e1QU9hlHCk #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/LxyxgaKZnr July 9, 2022

"When the ball swings you enjoy bowling. But if I am not wrong it has not swung much in England in the past few years. Good for me (that the white ball swung more than the red ball)," said Bhuvneshwar.

India play the 3rd T20 vs England at Trend Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday (July 10), with an eye on a 3-0 clean sweep. Buttler's side will be under pressure as their batting has disappointed them on both the occasions. They will be hoping for a better show in last match of the T20 leg.