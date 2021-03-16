हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's omission leaves experts puzzled

Rohit Sharma kicked-off the proceedings for the hosts along with KL Rahul, after Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited India to bat first. 

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav&#039;s omission leaves experts puzzled
Suryakumar Yadav during practice session at nets. (Twitter/surya_14kumar)

Rohit Sharma, who was rested for the first two encounters of the ongoing five-match T20I series, was included in the playing XI for the third clash against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The star opener kicked-off the proceedings for India along with KL Rahul, after Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first. 

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, who made his T20I debut in the previous clash, has also been left out from the playing XI as Rohit comes in place of the middle-order batsman. 

"Unfortunately Suryakumar Yadav has to make way and Rohit is coming back in for us at the top of the order, so KL and Rohit will open for us today," Kohli said at the toss. 

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle expressed disappointment over Suryakumar's omission and opined that the Mumbai Indian player be considered for the remaining two T20Is. 

The Mumbai Indians cricketer was picked in the second encounter but didn't get a chance to showcase his abilities with the bat as India wrapped up the 165-run chase in just 17.5 overs. 

The visitors also made one change in their playing XI as Tom Curran was left out and he is being replaced by Mark Wood. 

PLAYING XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs England
Next
Story

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Updates: India lose Rohit, Rahul early

Must Watch

PT6M28S

Bollywood Breaking: Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali reveals shocking details