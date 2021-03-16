IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's omission leaves experts puzzled

Rohit Sharma, who was rested for the first two encounters of the ongoing five-match T20I series, was included in the playing XI for the third clash against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The star opener kicked-off the proceedings for India along with KL Rahul, after Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, who made his T20I debut in the previous clash, has also been left out from the playing XI as Rohit comes in place of the middle-order batsman.

"Unfortunately Suryakumar Yadav has to make way and Rohit is coming back in for us at the top of the order, so KL and Rohit will open for us today," Kohli said at the toss.

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle expressed disappointment over Suryakumar's omission and opined that the Mumbai Indian player be considered for the remaining two T20Is.

It would seem hard on Suryakumar Yadav but once Rohit came back it was going to be tough. I expect him to get a game sometime in the next two matches though — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 16, 2021

Rohit’s return after two-match rest means luckless Suryakumar Yadav has to warm the bench without facing a single delivery in his debut match. Win toss, win match has been pattern so far. If India have to break the trend, big runs needed from top order. Rahul under scrutiny — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 16, 2021

Wondering who was given the job to deliver the message to SKY. Really unfortunate to miss out after not getting a hit on his debut. #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 16, 2021

The Mumbai Indians cricketer was picked in the second encounter but didn't get a chance to showcase his abilities with the bat as India wrapped up the 165-run chase in just 17.5 overs.

The visitors also made one change in their playing XI as Tom Curran was left out and he is being replaced by Mark Wood.

PLAYING XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood