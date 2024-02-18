Big Boost For Team India, R Ashwin Set To Rejoin Team India On Day 4 Of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

In a significant turn of events at the ongoing third Test match between India and England in Rajkot, offspinner R Ashwin is poised to make a return to the Indian squad after a brief absence due to personal reasons. This development comes amidst a crucial phase of the Test, injecting fresh energy into the Indian camp as they gear up for the fourth day's action. R Ashwin, who had left the city after the second day's play due to a family emergency, is anticipated to rejoin the Indian team by lunch on the fourth day, according to reliable sources. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed his return, expressing delight at his availability for the remainder of the Test.

Team and Management's Confirmation:

Both R Ashwin and the team management have affirmed their readiness for Ashwin's comeback, emphasizing his pivotal role in the ongoing Test match. Despite missing a day of play, Ashwin will be ready to contribute with the ball as soon as required, highlighting his dedication and commitment to the team's cause.

Exceptional Circumstances Allow Immediate Participation:

Notably, playing conditions permit Ashwin to resume bowling without the usual waiting period, considering the exceptional circumstances leading to his temporary absence. The umpires hold the discretion to waive the penalty time requirement, recognizing Ashwin's genuine reasons for being off the field.

Impact of Ashwin's Absence and India's Resilience:

India coped admirably in Ashwin's absence on the third day, staging a remarkable fightback against England despite the offspinner's temporary departure. With Ashwin's return imminent, the team looks forward to building on their first-innings lead and consolidating their position in the Test match.

Key Contributions and Milestones:

Ashwin's departure came on the heels of a historic moment, as he claimed his 500th Test wicket on the second day of the Rajkot Test. His milestone achievement underscores his immense value to the Indian team, both as a premier spinner and a seasoned campaigner in Test cricket.

Optimism Surrounding Ashwin's Return:

Amidst speculations regarding Ashwin's potential return, teammate Kuldeep Yadav expressed optimism about the offspinner rejoining the squad for the crucial phases of the Test match. His presence is expected to bolster India's bowling arsenal and provide crucial breakthroughs against the English batting lineup.