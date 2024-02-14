IND vs ENG 3rd Test Free Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs England Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

The third Test will commence on February 15 in Rajkot between India and England. A lot of records can be broken in this match and some new faces from the Indian cricket team are expected to be announced in the lineup for this game. England's experienced right-arm seamer James Anderson is just five more scalps away from 700 Test wickets as he prepares himself for the third Test of the ongoing five-match Test series against India at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Anderson has snapped a total of 695 wickets so far in the 184 matches he has played for his national side at an average of 26.34 where he has conceded runs at an economy of 2.78 with 32 four-wicket hauls and 32 five-wicket hauls. (England Name Playing 11 For 3rd Test Vs India: Mark Wood Comes In Place For Shoaib Bashir)

If he completes this landmark, he will become the first seamer to do so and third overall after legendary spinners Muttiah Murlidharan (800) and Shane Warne (708). Anderson has taken five wickets in one Test match he played at Visakhapatnam, with the best figures of 3/47. Skipper Ben Stokes will play his 100th Test match for England at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

India (IND) vs England (ENG) 3rd Test Live Streaming Details: When, where and how to watch IND vs ENG 3rd Test? Read below:

When will India Vs England 3rd Test match match be played?

India Vs England 3rd Test match will be played from February 2 (Friday) to February 6, 2024.

Where will India Vs England 3rd Test match be played?

India Vs England 3rd Test match will take place at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

At what time will India Vs England 3rd Test match start?

India Vs England 3rd Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

How to watch India Vs England 3rd Test match live streaming in India?

India Vs England 3rd Test match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

How to watch India Vs England 3rd Test match live telecast in India?

India Vs England 3rd Test match live telecast will be on Sports 18 Network in India.