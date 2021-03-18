First ball SIX: Suryakumar Yadav opens his international account in style; watch video

Suryakumar Yadav, who is playing his second T20I, on Friday started his innings with a six to Jofra Archer. This was his first international runs for India. The batsman, who made his international debut in the ongoing T20I series against England, but didn't get a chance to bat.

The incident took place in the fourth over, right after Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 12 by Jofra Archer. The 30-year-old was welcomed with a short delivery by the England speedster coming at a case of 143.9 kph, but Suryakumar went on his backfoot and guided the ball over the fine leg fence.

Suryakumar Yadav first ball six in Jofra Archer. That's one way to start! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/osKyc0qNUm — UrMiL07 (@urmilpatel30) March 18, 2021

Former cricketers also took to Twitter to praise Suryakumar for opening his account with a six. Here are a few tweets:

@surya_14kumar that’s the greatest first ball in International cricket there has been or will ever be!!! Amazing calypso style pull for six! @BCCI @englandcricket — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) March 18, 2021

Fancy that! @surya_14kumar, literally sprinting out to bat for the first time for India. And playing his favourite pick up shot for six first ball! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 18, 2021

Suryakumar went on to complete his half-century in just 28 balls. He is batting at the crease along with Rishabh Pant as India reach 92/3 after 12 overs.