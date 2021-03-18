हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

First ball SIX: Suryakumar Yadav opens his international account in style; watch video

Suryakumar Yadav was welcomed with a short delivery by the England speedster coming at a case of 143.9 kph, but Suryakumar went on his backfoot and guided the ball over the fine leg fence. 

First ball SIX: Suryakumar Yadav opens his international account in style; watch video
Suryakumar Yadav is playing his second T20I. (Twitter/BCCI)

Suryakumar Yadav, who is playing his second T20I, on Friday started his innings with a six to Jofra Archer. This was his first international runs for India. The batsman, who made his international debut in the ongoing T20I series against England, but didn't get a chance to bat. 

The incident took place in the fourth over, right after Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 12 by Jofra Archer. The 30-year-old was welcomed with a short delivery by the England speedster coming at a case of 143.9 kph, but Suryakumar went on his backfoot and guided the ball over the fine leg fence.

Former cricketers also took to Twitter to praise Suryakumar for opening his account with a six. Here are a few tweets: 

Suryakumar went on to complete his half-century in just 28 balls. He is batting at the crease along with Rishabh Pant as India reach 92/3 after 12 overs. 

